Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cybersecurity accounted for 114 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $3.3bn. The $1.3bn acquisition of Magnet Forensics by Morpheus Purchaser was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cybersecurity-related deal activity decreased by 45% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $6bn and fell by 66% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 25% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 38% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Capital One Financial; Citigroup with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were DLA Piper; Fenwick & West; Galiano Gold with 3, 3, 2 deals respectively.

