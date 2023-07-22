Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that digital payments accounted for 10 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $1.4bn. The $1bn acquisition of Pismo Solucoes Tecnologicas by Visa was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. An overview of the impact of instant payment technology on the payments industry is included in GlobalData’s Instant Payments Market Analysis report along with information on key countries and companies in the sector and instant payment-associated risks and solutions. Buy the report here.

In value terms, digital payments-related deal activity increased by 45061% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $3.1m and rose by 1674% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume increased by 43% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 67% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Fenwick & West; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Affiliates; Bar & Karrer with 2, 2, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Instant Payments Market Analysis, Key Trends, Strategies, and Future Implications, 2022