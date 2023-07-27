Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that energy transition accounted for 18 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $94.9m. The $40.8m acquisition of Fibron by Hexatronic Group was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes – Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, energy transition-related deal activity decreased by 93% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $1.3bn and fell by 86% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 14% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 260% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Benchmark Investments; Bryan, Garnier; HSBC with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were AZB & Partners; Bennett Jones; Brown Rudnick with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.