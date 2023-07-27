Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that energy transition accounted for 18 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $94.9m. The $40.8m acquisition of Fibron by Hexatronic Group was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes – Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, energy transition-related deal activity decreased by 93% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $1.3bn and fell by 86% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 14% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 260% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Benchmark Investments; Bryan, Garnier; HSBC with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were AZB & Partners; Bennett Jones; Brown Rudnick with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.