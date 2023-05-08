Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that environmental sustainability accounted for 25 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $984.2m. The $830m acquisition of GaN Systems by Infineon Technologies was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) 2022 Themes - Thematic Intelligence

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

In value terms, environmental sustainability-related deal activity increased by 198% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $330.1m. Related deal volume increased by 92% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 2400% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; Needham Group; Nevantio Advisors with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Brown Rudnick; Burns & Levinson; Cooley with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) 2021 Themes â€“ Thematic Research, buy the report here.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.