Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that environmental sustainability accounted for 25 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $984.2m. The $830m acquisition of GaN Systems by Infineon Technologies was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, environmental sustainability-related deal activity increased by 198% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $330.1m. Related deal volume increased by 92% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 2400% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; Needham Group; Nevantio Advisors with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Brown Rudnick; Burns & Levinson; Cooley with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

