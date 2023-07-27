Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that esports accounted for 6 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $55.2m. The $55.2m acquisition of Wargraphs by MOBA Network was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes – Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry M&A Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

In value terms, esports-related deal activity increased by 122% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $24.9m. Related deal volume increased by 20% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 14% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Adviso Partners; BDO International; KPMG International Coop with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Fenwick & West; Fidal; Goodwin Procter with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 18 July 2023

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.