Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that esports accounted for 6 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $55.2m. The $55.2m acquisition of Wargraphs by MOBA Network was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, esports-related deal activity increased by 122% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $24.9m. Related deal volume increased by 20% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 14% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Adviso Partners; BDO International; KPMG International Coop with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Fenwick & West; Fidal; Goodwin Procter with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence