Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that robotics accounted for 32 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $1.3bn. The $683.3m acquisition of InstaDeep by BioNTech was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, robotics-related deal activity increased by 570% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $194m and rose by 1403% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 22% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 7% higher than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were AXECO Corporate Finance; Messier & Associes; ROTH Capital Partners with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were CMS Legal Services EEIG; Goodwin Procter; Houthoff Cooperatief UA with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) 2021 Themes â€" Thematic Research