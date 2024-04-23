Magic Leap has been granted a patent for an exit pupil expander (EPE) that shifts light wavelengths in optical channels. The method involves directing light through an entrance pupil, experiencing total internal reflection between front and back surfaces, resulting in wavelength shift upon exiting the exit pupil. GlobalData’s report on Magic Leap gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Magic Leap, Smart glasses was a key innovation area identified from patents. Magic Leap's grant share as of February 2024 was 56%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Optical channel for head-wearable imaging device

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Magic Leap Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927759B2) discloses a method for operating an optical channel that involves directing light through an entrance pupil of an optical channel body. The light experiences angularly varying total internal reflection between non-parallel front and back surfaces, resulting in a wavelength shift from the center wavelength. A wedge overlay adjacent to the front surface further enhances the expansion of the center wavelength, with different portions of the expanded light exiting the optical channel body at varying wavelengths. The method also includes the use of compensating wedges to offset angular variances and ensure optimal light transmission through the optical channel.



Moreover, the patent details the configuration of the optical channel body to include a continuous wedge defining an angle of non-parallelism between the front and back surfaces. This design allows for efficient reflection of light within the optical channel, with specific portions of the light being redirected towards the back surface. The method also involves filtering incident light based on wavelength thresholds, ensuring that only desired wavelengths are reflected within the optical channel. Overall, the patented method offers a novel approach to operating optical channels, particularly in the context of see-through exit pupil expanders, by optimizing light transmission and wavelength manipulation for various applications.

