Match Group and OpenAI have signed a deal that gives the dating app’s employees access to over 1,000 ChatGPT enterprise licenses as industries continue to look for ways of integrating AI functionality into day-to-day operations.
According to an ironic statement by Match Group, penned by ChatGPT, the latest collaboration will “renew our vows with AI” and “lead the charge into a future brimming with innovation”.
The company behind popular dating apps such as Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, and PlentyOfFish will utilise AI to help with coding, analysis, design, communications and other day-to-day tasks.
After a mandatory training course focusing on responsible use of the AI technology’s capabilities, Match Group employees will have access to ChatGPT-4.
The dating app company has yet to reveal the value of the deal or how much economic benefit it believes the technology will add.
Match Group believes that the partnership will help make their employees more productive and will utilise AI to improve applications and create entirely new ones.
In 2023, Match Group appointed Mark Kantor as vice president of innovation, the former head of growth at mobile and social network developer Zynga.
Kantor was appointed to lead a small team of engineers to innovate with new technologies across its apps, with a focus on AI.
In a statement released at the time, Match Group CTO, Will Wu, said: “Harnessing our emerging generative AI solutions will be one key focus area, as we explore ways to make it easier for users to engage in dating apps, provide tools to help users showcase their individuality, and further enhance the safety and accessibility of our apps.”