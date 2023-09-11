The LLM model will be incorporated into the AI tutor, which will then be integrated into Mathpresso’s existing services including QANDA. Credit: VideoFlow/Shutterstock.

Mathpresso, a technology company focused on the education sector, has raised $8m in funding from South Korean telecommunications company KT.

The latest capital infusion brings the total funds raised by the edtech company to around $130m.

The company also counts Google, Goodwater Capital, GGV Capital, and SoftBank Ventures Asia as its investors.

It operates applications such as QANDA, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform aimed at K-12 students.

Mathpresso said the tie up with KT is aimed at speeding up the development of a large language model (LLM) for the education industry using its proprietary technology and data along with KT’s resources and infrastructure.

According to the edtech, it is well positioned to build an education-specific LLM as it has access to more than six billion solution searches, data on interaction between teacher-student, proprietary OCR, and cutting-edge math-solving algorithms.

The LLM model will be incorporated into the AI tutor, which will then be integrated into Mathpresso’s existing services including QANDA.

Last month, Mathpresso released a beta version of “Poly,” an LLM-based chatbot that provides interactive, step-by-step explanations, via QANDA App.

Outside Asia, Mathpresso is now concentrating on the US for expansion by the end of the year.

Mathpresso CEO Jake Lee said: “This partnership marks a significant step towards building a world-class AI tutor beyond Asia. Our AI tutor will bring the unique advantages of one-on-one tutoring, which has been long considered the zenith of effective learning, across all educational spectrums.

“It will open doors to unparalleled educational opportunities for countless students.”