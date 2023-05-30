The chip integration is expected to offer a range of AI cabin and cockpit functionalities. Credit: Hairem via Shutterstock.

Technology companies MediaTek and Nvidia have announced a partnership to offer a range of artificial intelligence-powered (AI) solutions for the automotive industry.

Under the alliance, MediaTek, a fabless semiconductor company, will combine a new Nvidia GPU chiplet with Nnvidias’s AI and graphics intellectual property (IP) with its automotive system of chips (SOCs).

Nvidia DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA, and TensorRT software technologies will be used to power MediaTek’s infotainment solutions.

The integration is expected to offer a range of AI cabin and cockpit functionalities with enhanced graphics, AI, safety, and security features, the companies said.

MediaTek vice chairman and CEO Rick Tsai said: “Nvidia is a world-renowned pioneer and industry leader in AI and computing. With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles.

“Through this special collaboration with Nvidia, we will together be able to offer a truly unique platform for the compute-intensive, software-defined vehicle of the future.”

By leveraging Nvidia’s expertise in AI, cloud, graphics technology and software, and clubbing it with Nvidia ADAS solutions, MediaTek hopes to enhance the capabilities of its Dimensity Auto platform.

The alliance with MediaTek gives Nvidia access to the $12bn infotainment and instrument cluster SoCs market.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “AI and accelerated computing are fuelling the transformation of the entire auto industry.

“The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading SoC and Nvidia’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to mainstream.”