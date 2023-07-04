A new centre will allow the company to add more skilled employees to its workforce in India, which is claimed to be a fast-growing regional semiconductor hub. Credit: © Microchip Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology, a US-based smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions provider, has announced a $300m multi-year investment effort to expand its operations in India.

As part of this initiative, Microchip has inaugurated a new 168,000ft² research and development (R&D) centre, occupying five floors of a 15-storey One Golden Mile office tower in Kokapet business district, Hyderabad.

Launched during a ceremony on 3 July, the new centre will allow the company to add more skilled employees to its workforce in India, which is claimed to be a fast-growing regional semiconductor hub.

The company will also utilise this $300m investment to implement additional enhancements at its existing R&D facilities in Bangalore and Chennai, India.

Microchip’s additional plans under this initiative include expansion and enhancement of its engineering labs, expediting talent acquisition efforts as well as sponsoring and supporting regional technical consortia and educational institutions and programmes.

In addition, the company will launch a diverse range of Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

Microchip president and CEO Ganesh Moorthy said: “Microchip is making a significant strategic commitment to growing our operations in India, whose meteoric growth has established it as one of the top sources of business and technical resources in our sector.

“Our investments here will enable us to both benefit from and contribute to the country’s increasingly important role in the global semiconductor industry.”

The latest move will further help the company to cater to the technical and business support requirements of a large number of customers across India.

Currently, Microchip has around 2,500 employees in India, working on different segment of the company such as semiconductor design and development, IT infrastructure, application engineering operations and sales and support.

The workforce helps in addressing the needs of Microchip’s 2,000 customers in the region.