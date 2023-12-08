Microchip Technology saw the highest growth of 147% in patent filings in August and 147% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 93% and grants by 147%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Microchip Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
Microchip Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 86 publications in Q3 2023
The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 22% filings and 41% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and Germany(DE) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Microchip Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Microchip Technology has 41% of its grants in China(CN), 25% in United States(US), and 14% in European Patent Office(EPO).
eMemory Technology could be the strongest competitor for Microchip Technology
eMemory Technology and JPMorgan Chase & Co secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
Patents related to artificial intelligence and data science lead Microchip Technology's portfolio
Microchip Technology has the highest number of patents in artificial intelligence followed by, data science and industrial automation. For artificial intelligence, nearly 24% of patents were filed and 13% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Semiconductor products related patents lead Microchip Technology portfolio followed by integrated circuits, and mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp)
Microchip Technology has highest number of patents in semiconductor products followed by integrated circuits, mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), design & manufacturing and communications. For semiconductor products, nearly 10% of patents were filed and 14% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
For comprehensive analysis of Microchip Technology's filings and grants, buy the databook here.