Concept: German robot software startup Micropsi Industries has rolled out an AI-supported robot control system named MIRAI that can automate leakage detection for household appliance manufacturers. MIRAI leverages AI and can provide a swift, reliable, and cost-effective alternative to manual leakage detection and other industrial processes, thereby lowering operating costs and reducing maintenance. Micropsi claims that MIRAI can flexibly react to variances in the tasks by learning from humans in real-time.

Nature of Disruption: Leveraging AI, MIRAI robotic system can independently derive solutions in variances including changing lighting conditions. Micropsi claims that its robotic system can control collaborative robot (COBOT) arms in real-time in direct response to sensor information. MIRAI system can automate quality-control processes including leakage testing, which plays an important role in the production of refrigeration and air-conditioning technology. Presently, leakage detection is carried out by human-guided sniffer probes along copper pipelines and compressors to check seals and soldered joints. An undetected leakage can render the product defective or even unusable. Micropsi’s new robotic system leverages ML technology to solve these problems in real-time.

Outlook: Micropsi is partnering with household appliances manufacturers to test the new robotic platform. BSH Hausgeräte has employed MIRAI-controlled robots to detect leaks in refrigerator coolant lines. MIRAI system enables the client to achieve all cycle-time, accuracy, and performance KPIs (key performance indicators). BSH Hausgeräte claims that the system has also helped to improve productivity and quality. Micropsi has raised funding from investors including M Ventures and Amplifier to expand its operation into lab automation and supply chain management.