Microsoft has announced its first data centre in Thailand to serve the country’s growing demand for cloud and AI services.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the news during a visit with the country’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
Nadella also stated that Microsoft would commit to training around 100,000 people in AI to support the country’s local STEM talent.
Microsoft announced a tailored AI Skills for the AI-enabled Tourism Industry programme to help Thailand’s tourism industry benefit from emerging AI technologies.
The programme will train around 500 people to become AI teachers who will, in turn, train hospitality and tourism workers.
“Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future,” said Nadella.
Microsoft also stated that it would collaborate with Thailand’s government to help it adopt a cloud-first policy and AI training for government employees.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin stated that the investment would boost his recently announced Ignite Thailand mission to transform the country into a global hub of eight industries including tourism and healthcare.
“Our ‘Ignite Thailand’ vision for 2030 aims to achieve the goal of developing the country’s stature as a regional digital economy hub that significantly enhances our innovation and R&D capabilities while also strengthening our tech workforce,” Thavisin said.
“Today’s announcement with Microsoft is a significant milestone in the journey of our ‘Ignite Thailand’ vision – one that promises new opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity for all Thais,” he stated.
Microsoft’s commitments to Thailand are part of its wider initiative to consolidate its foothold in Southeast Asia.
Prior to visiting Thailand, Nadella visited Indonesia where he announced $1.7bn investment into Indonesia’s cloud and AI market.
In total, Microsoft hopes to provide AI training around 2.5 million people in Southeast Asia.
Nadella will visit Malaysia after his trip to Thailand has concluded.