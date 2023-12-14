Mistral AI has formed a partnership with Google Cloud to make generative AI more open and accessible.
As part of the partnership, France-based Mistral AI will use the technology major’s AI-optimised infrastructure to distribute its language models.
The AI startup also plans to test, develop, and scale up its large language models (LLMs) using the infrastructure of Google Cloud.
LLMs are trained on vast amounts of data to generate texts and other types of content. The technology forms the backbone of solutions such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
The tie-up follows the integration of Mistral AI’s 7B open LLM into Google’s Vertex AI Model Garden, enabling businesses to leverage Mistral AI’s and other open-source models to test, improve, and launch AI products and services.
Later, Mistral AI’s new mixture-of-expert model will be offered on the Google Cloud Marketplace.
Google Cloud managing director in France Isabelle Fraine said: “Leveraging Google Cloud’s AI-optimised infrastructure and technical expertise will allow Mistral AI to translate its already-impressive achievements into trusted, accessible, and enterprise-ready solutions that directly address the diverse and rapidly growing global demand for generative AI.”
Mistral AI CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch said: “Google Cloud offers a flexible hardware and software stack that will help us continue on our trajectory towards building larger, more sophisticated open source AI models across more languages, as well as make those models easier to access for all types of organisations around the world.
“Google Cloud’s open source support and responsible AI principles, extensive and reliable infrastructure capabilities, and commitments around privacy and security align strongly with our mission to develop openly available AI models.”
Mistral AI’s partnership with Google Cloud comes just few days after the AI company raised €385m ($415m) in investment.