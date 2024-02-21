One of the examples is Türkiye, where mobile is the most preferred gaming platform. Credit: Ali _Cobanoglu via Shutterstock.

Mobile gaming is the largest platform in the AME region, supported by the proliferation of entry-level smartphones and growing availability of reliable high-speed mobile broadband.

Mobile gaming revenue generation is also supported in the region via mobile money alternatives, especially in places with low banked population. Mobile gaming in the region is characterised by popularity of F2P games.

The prevalence of F2P gaming puts pressure on the revenue generation abilities, leaving game developers entrenched in ‘spray & pray’ approach. One of the examples is Türkiye, where mobile is the most preferred gaming platform. Mobile gamers in the country will grow from 44 million in 2023 to 61 million in 2028.

Mobile is not only home large number of gamers, but it also cornered vast community of mobile game developers. Turkish Gram Games is one of the success stories, which was acquired by Zynga for $250m in 2018.