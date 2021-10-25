Concept: California startup MoEngage has rolled out an AI-based customer engagement platform that enables personalization across channels, including in-app messaging, on-site messaging, email, SMS, web push, mobile push, cards, and connectors to other technologies. It aims to help brands engage consumers with communication at multiple touchpoints and analyze audience behavior.

Nature of Disruption: With MoEngage’s customer engagement platform, the client can map its customers’ behavior based on demographic, location, device type, and acquisition channel level. An AI-driven segmentation engine automatically splits customers into micro-groups based on their preferences, behavior, interests, demographics, and transactions identifying customers most likely to respond to promotions. Then platform automates, creates, and visualizes customer lifecycle campaigns and workflows that use email, text, push notifications, WhatsApp, and retargeting channels. Platform’s AI engine automatically identifies the right message and right time to send it, thereby engaging customers on a personal level in an effective way.

Outlook: Traditional customer engagement involved sending emails to customers, advertising on billboards, and cold calls from the sales team. With the digital landscape involved in today’s businesses, customer engagement has also been digitized. Even in digital customer engagement, clients are facing gaps in converting their engagement efforts into revenue. Some of the challenges faced by the clients are inadequate customer engagement strategies, the huge amount of raw disconnected data, and the inability to support global markets. MoEngage’s customer engagement platform leverages AI to get over challenges faced earlier. It analyses collected data, creates the most effective strategy based on it, and automates them. This helps the client to execute a customer engagement strategy in an effective way fetching more business. MoEngage has raised $72M in venture funding to support its growth strategy by opening offices in New York and Boston, and strengthen its AI and predictive capabilities.