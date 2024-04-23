MondayCom has been granted a patent for a system that tags, extracts, and consolidates information from electronically stored files. The system involves presenting a tag interface, identifying tagged segments, accessing consolidation rules, and outputting consolidated documents. This innovation aims to streamline information organization and retrieval processes. GlobalData’s report on MondayCom gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on MondayCom, Intelligent voice assistant was a key innovation area identified from patents. MondayCom's grant share as of February 2024 was 80%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Patent granted for system to tag, extract, consolidate information

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: MondayCom Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928315B2) discloses a system for tagging, extracting, and consolidating information from electronically stored files. The system involves at least one processor presenting a tag interface to enable the selection and tagging of document segments with specific characteristics. These tagged segments are then consolidated based on a predefined rule, resulting in a tagged-based consolidation document that groups together commonly tagged segments from multiple source documents. The consolidation rule can be defined by the user through a consolidation interface, allowing for customization based on various characteristics such as entities, descriptions, time frames, and locations associated with the document segments.



Furthermore, the system allows for the automatic tagging of document segments with user-preference associated characteristics and the monitoring of source documents for triggers or conditions to activate the consolidation rule. The tagged-based consolidation document includes headings of associated tags and tagged segments beneath each heading, providing a structured view of the consolidated information. Additionally, the system incorporates a transmissions component to facilitate the sharing of the consolidation document with designated entities. Overall, this patented system offers a comprehensive solution for organizing and consolidating information from collaborative documents efficiently, enhancing productivity and collaboration among users.

