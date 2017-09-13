If you’re a gamer you’ll know how expensive the hobby can be. Sure, a console might be a one-off cost that’ll see you through for years, but then there’s the games themselves. Nowadays, games tend to cost upwards of $60 apiece, and that doesn’t even factor in collector’s edition or bundles.

Once you’ve got your hands on the console and games, then there’s the accessories. Back in the day you could play with just a console and the controller that came in the box. Nowadays you’ll have to contend with peripheral controllers, toys-to-life, and purchasing downloadable content.

While plenty of gamers circumvent some of these costs by looking to the pre-owned market, for those who like to play their favourite games on release-day, it can be very expensive. Especially in the lead up to Christmas when many game developers try to take advantage of holiday excitement by releasing all their new games at once.

So, what if you were an uber-fan who bought every game of your favourite series and a console to play it on, on launch day, every time there was a new one. How much would that cost you? Well, long story short, a lot.

Online casino site, NetEnt Stalker did the maths to work out what you’d pay if you were that uber-fan. They worked out the minimum number of consoles you’d need to play every game in various popular franchises at release. They then worked out the cost of those consoles. Then they added up how much the games themselves would cost at launch.

The numbers are eye-watering but they’re merely scratching the surface. These numbers only factor in ‘core games’, not spin-offs, DLC, or bonus editions. The cost could potentially be higher for serious fans!

The most expensive video games franchises to be a fan of:

