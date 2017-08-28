Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

With so many television series on offer, it’s difficult to know where to start with Netflix. Despite only having released their first production (House Of Cards) in 2013, Netflix has become world-renowned for must-watch television.

Netflix pumped out so many massive hits that other production studios can barely keep up.

To celebrate Netflix’s 20th anniversary on 29th August, we’ve put together a list of the 52 most popular Netflix original series of all time. So there’s one to binge each week for a whole year!

How we calculated it:

Of course, since Netflix don’t make their viewing figures public, a certain amount of number crunching was involved in making this list happen. We examined review scores from both critics and the public on Rotten Tomatoes, social media following, and the number of awards each show was nominated for. We worked out an average for each of these metrics. Then we gave each show a percentage of the average for each. When we had the averages for all the metrics, we worked out an overall popularity percentage rounded to the nearest percentage.

When generating averages, we discounted the social media followings of shows that Netflix picked up after they were cancelled by their original hosts. As there was no way to distinguish between these shows’ original following and the following they gained after Netflix acquired them. Thus we couldn’t work out the following of just those series produced by Netflix.

It was also important to make sure that long-running shows weren’t favoured. For example, having been running since 2013, with five seasons under its belt House Of Cards has had more time to build a following and gain award nominations than The Keepers which only debuted in the past few months. In order to balance things out, we divided the final percentage score by the number of series each show had to create a final Verdict score. We discounted any additional series released in 2017: these may not have had time to have an impact on following or award nominations.

We did not include co-productions, kids and teens shows (because shows aimed at small kids might not have a social following since the target audience shouldn’t be on social media), foreign language shows (since the audience would be smaller by nature), series which didn’t have sufficient data available (including brand new series, sorry, The Defenders), and stand-up comedy shows (as the popularity of these is more based on the popularity of the performer than the show).

Verdict Email The issues you care about I agree to the Verdict Privacy Policy

To summarise:

In short, we took lots and lots of information into account when creating this list. We were careful to consider balance and fairness. Essentially, until Netflix releases their actual viewing figures, we believe this list is as close to being accurate as possible.

So, without further ado, here are the 52 most popular Neflix series:

1. Stranger Things

There's a fine line between adventure and nightmare. #StrangerThings A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on Jul 1, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Orange Is The New Black

4. House Of Cards

5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 6)

6. Sense8

Eréndira on her way to learn how to give a "close certo." #Road2Sense8 A post shared by Sense8 (@sense8) on Aug 18, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

7. Black Mirror

8. Jessica Jones

9. The Crown

10. Daredevil

11. Luke Cage

By any means necessary. #LukeCage #Netflix #Marvel A post shared by Luke Cage (@marvelslukecage) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:54am PST

12. Arrested Development (Season 4)

13. One Day At A Time

14. Making A Murderer

15. Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life

16. Master of None

🤗 A post shared by Master of None (@masterofnone) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

17. Fuller House

18. Narcos

19. A Series Of Unfortunate Events

20. Lovesick (Season 2)

21. The Last Kingdom (Season 2)

22. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

If only they were Rachels… A post shared by Kimpossible (@unbreakablekimmyschmidt) on Jun 23, 2016 at 8:26am PDT

23. Castlevania

24. Longmire (Season 5)

25. Five Came Back

26. Haters Back Off!

27. Iron Fist

28. The Get Down

Pop that collar out. #TheGetDown A post shared by The Get Down (@thegetdownnetflix) on Oct 12, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

29. The Keepers

30. The OA

31. Easy

32. BoJack Horseman

33. The Ranch

Beer, whiskey, flannel. Gonna be a lucky night. #FOTD A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on May 28, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

34. Atypical

35. Ozark

36. Dear White People

37. GLOW

38. Love

39. Grace And Frankie

Frankie OUT #micdrop A post shared by Frankie Bergstein (@graceandfrankie) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

40. Lady Dynamite

41. The Killing (Season 3 and 4)

42. Gypsy

43. Bloodline

44. Wet Hot American Summer

Remember when Neil, Victor and Ben made those prank calls in First Day of Camp? We totally do too! A post shared by Camp Firewood (@wethot) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

45. Flaked

46. F Is For Family

47. Santa Clarita Diet

48. Chef’s Table

49. Girlboss

#Girlboss A post shared by GIRLBOSS (@girlbossnetflix) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:17am PST

50. Friends From College

51. Marco Polo

52. Hemlock Grove

Ride or die. #HemlockGrove A post shared by Hemlock Grove (@hemlockgrove) on Nov 29, 2015 at 10:09am PST

Interesting stats: