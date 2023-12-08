Nanya Technology saw the highest growth of 84% in patent filings in August and 408% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 83% and grants by 408%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Nanya Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Nanya Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 182 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 42% filings and 50% grants. The United States(US), Taiwan(TW), and China(CN) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Nanya Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Nanya Technology has 50% of its grants in Taiwan(TW), 50% in United States(US), and 0% in China(CN).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could be the strongest competitor for Nanya Technology

In terms of grant share, Nanya Technology stands in ninth position among its competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Infineon Technologies secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to industrial automation and nanomedicine lead Nanya Technology's portfolio

Nanya Technology has the highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by, nanomedicine and data privacy. For industrial automation, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 29% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Design & manufacturing related patents lead Nanya Technology portfolio followed by semiconductors, and semiconductor products

Nanya Technology has highest number of patents in design & manufacturing followed by semiconductors, semiconductor products, assembly & testing and integrated circuits. For design & manufacturing, nearly 33% of patents were filed and 26% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



