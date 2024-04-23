NEC has developed an authentication device that calculates attribute-dependent and independent scores for input data, estimates attributes, determines score weights, and calculates an output score for personal authentication. This innovative technology enhances security measures for voice data authentication. GlobalData’s report on NEC gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData's company profile on NEC, Battery management systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. NEC's grant share as of February 2024 was 45%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Authentication device calculating scores based on attributes for personal verification

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: NEC Corp

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11928198B2) discloses an authentication device and method for personal authentication using voice data. The device includes processors and memories storing programs to calculate attribute-dependent and attribute-independent scores for voice data, estimate attributes related to the scores, determine weights based on attribute estimation results, and calculate a verification score for authentication by integrating the scores with respective weights. The reliability of attribute estimation is also calculated, with the weight for the attribute-independent score increasing as reliability decreases.



Furthermore, the patent describes a continuous function for calculating weights based on attribute estimation reliability, using likelihood ratios or posterior probabilities. The method involves calculating multiple scores for voice data attributes, estimating attributes, determining weights based on estimation reliability, and calculating a verification score for authentication. Additionally, a non-transitory recording medium storing executable programs for performing these functions is also disclosed in the patent. Overall, the invention aims to enhance personal authentication using voice data by considering attribute-dependent and independent scores, attribute estimation reliability, and weighted integration of scores for verification.

