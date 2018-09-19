Charlotte is a staff writer for the Verdict network. She can be reached at Charlotte.Edwards@verdict.co.uk

Gin sales in the UK have surged by 38% over the last 12 months according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association as the gin trend continues.

An equivalent of 14.4m extra bottles of gin were purchased in Britain this year when compared to last year’s sales. This brings the total number of bottles of gin sold in the UK to 60m which equates to £1.6bn in revenue.

GlobalData consumer analyst Charles Sissens told Verdict that the gin industry will only continue to grow:

“Gin continues to outperform any other spirit in terms of sales growth in the UK due to its commitment to craft and premiumisation, particularly among mixers and flavour experimentation. Gin has proved to go beyond the ‘gin boom’, surpassing the £2bn mark with regards to exports and sales, according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association.”

This surge in sales could be due to a rise in the number of new gins being brought to the market. Increasing revenues have seen distillers attempt to create new products to get in the growing gin market.

Sissens said:

“Indeed, many distilleries within the industry are successfully attracting both novel and experienced drinkers with unusual formulations, such as Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin which offers the sweet taste of raspberries and strawberries. More importantly, brands such as Fever-Tree continue to entice regular consumption with their interesting tonic recipes, such as elderflower tonic water and aromatic tonic water.

“These adventurous creations continue to drive demand among young experimental consumers, whilst at the same time excite gin-veterans, therefore allowing me to deduce that the gin boom will continue to grow into the foreseeable future. Although we are conscious of the recent activity in the rum industry, I predict the gin space to reach the £3 billion mark in the next few years.”

With further growth predicted in the gin market, here are four new products that could continue to entice gin consumers:

Aldi colour changing gin

German discount supermarket chain Aldi has announced plans to increase its gin range by 60% this autumn. The company claims to sell 12,500 bottles of the alcohol every day.

Aldi’s fruity flavoured colour changing gin was originally released in Scotland this year but has proved so popular that the supermarket plans to sell it nationwide from next month. The colour of the gin changes from blue to pink when an acidic mixer, such as tonic water, is added.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Beefeater pink gin

Pink gin has been trending for a while now, but it can still be classed as a new gin as many of the bigger alcohol brands continue to jump on the bandwagon.

Beefeater launched its London Pink gin earlier this year and started selling the product in supermarkets earlier this summer.

While a little behind the trend, the company has said that it delayed bringing a pink gin to the market as it wanted to perfect the recipe before releasing it to consumers. The resulting gin offers a strawberry taste.

Tanqueray orange gin

Tanqueray stepped away from the popular pink gin concept when it released its orange-flavoured gin, which is made with Seville oranges and is aptly named Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla.

Tanqueray settled on the Seville orange for its £25 a bottle gin as it wanted to bring something new to the gin industry.

Aldi Gingerbread Gin Liqueur

Of all the new gins that Aldi is planning to offer, perhaps the most interest is its Gingerbread Gin Liqueur creation which is predicted to be a big seller in the run-up to Christmas.

The festive gin will be available from October, retailing at £9.99.

