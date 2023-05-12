(From left to right): Deborah Ley, Mahendra Rao, Sir Gregory Winter, Igor Fisch, Nicolas Mermod, Marc Func, Ulrike Lemke, and Thierry Schuepbach. Credit: Business Wire/ NewBiologix

NewBiologix, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical technology company focused on manufacturing cell and gene therapy, has raised $50m in Series A funding.

The funding round was led by Recipharm with additional investment from Igor Fish and Nicolas Mermod, the company’s co-founders.

NewBiologix said it is developing a DNA-based platform to overcome manufacturing obstacles related to developing recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) vectors, which are used for producing advanced therapy medicinal products.

Particularly, the Swiss firm’s technologies will be used on human (HEK-293) and animal (CHO) cell lines.

It plans to modify these cell lines so that they can adjust to produce viral vectors for various therapeutic uses and treat illnesses that are currently incurable or chronic.

The company said it has formed a scientific advisory board consisting of distinguished scientific leaders such as Mahendra Roa, Sir Gregory Winter, Anna Maurer, and Cori Gorman.

These members have expertise in gene and cell therapy, stem cells, protein and vector engineering, and biologics, and will provide guidance on NewBiologix’s technology platform, it added

With the funding, NewBiologix plans to test cell line prototypes with key collaborators by 2024 and hopes to release commercially available viral production cell lines by 2026.

NewBiologix co-founder and senior vice president of research and development Nicolas Mermod said: “Current gene and cell therapies primarily focus on rare diseases. We believe our approach to generating rAAV vectors should help biopharmaceutical companies advance into emerging therapies that target larger patient populations with chronic conditions.”