Korea takes latest step towards reunification

Inspection teams from both North and South Korea will cross the border into each other’s territories today to verify that border guard posts have been removed.

The two Koreas have dismantled 11 border guard posts over the past few weeks as part of the promises made to reduce tensions when Moon Jae-in met Kim Jong-un in September.

The sites are located within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a 248km stretch of land that divides the two countries, which suggests progress in reaching the goal of reunification. Korea has been divided since the end of WW2 in 1945.

However, the news has sparked backlash from some in South Korea, who feel that South Korea is making more effort than the North. Following the latest guard post removal, South Korea has approximately 50 posts in the DMZ, while North Korea has around 150.

Macron meets business leaders to find solution to protests

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with business representatives to discuss the current economic and social situation in France, as he looks to find a solution to the ongoing yellow vest protests.

Some 125,000 protestors took to the streets for the fourth consecutive weekend on Saturday. Demonstrations against proposed fuel tax increases have descended into riots as a result of economic frustrations and anger at Macron’s policies which many feel favour the wealthy.

Joined by ministers Bruno Le Maine, Gérald Darmanin and Muriel Penicaud, Macron will welcome these representatives to the Elysee Palace, with the meeting scheduled to begin at 3:30pm London time.

Former Trump attorney faces sentencing

Michael Cohen, former attorney to President of the United States Donald Trump, faces sentencing today after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion, making false statements to a federally-insured bank, and campaign finance violations in August.

The latter charge is believed to relate to hush payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Kathy McDougal ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which were reportedly ordered by Trump.

Ahead of sentencing, Cohen’s attorney has asked the judge to spare his client from a jail sentence. Prosecutors have said that his crimes warrant four to five years in prison. However, it is thought that Cohen may get off lightly for assisting in the ongoing Mueller investigation into Russian election meddling.

The sentencing is due to begin at 4pm London time at the US District Court in New York City.

