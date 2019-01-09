Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US delivers climate change update

Officials from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the NASA will today release the annual report on climate change in the United States, looking at temperatures across the US and how they have changed over time.

The report comes following NOAA’s recent announcement that the Arctic had lost 95% of its oldest ice in the past 30 years as a result of global warming.

In a bid to tackle climate change, the United Nations negotiated the Paris Agreement in 2016, designed to challenge its 196 member states to lower their emissions from 2020, while many countries have turned to renewable energy sources such as solar power or hydroelectricity in order to reduce the use of harmful energy sources.

However, President of the United States Donald Trump has previously expressed that he doesn’t believe in climate change and has pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement since taking office.

UK smart meter roll-out scrutinised

Members of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee will today quiz Climate Change Minister Claire Perry on the United Kingdom’s smart meter roll-out, which is likely to overrun its proposed 2020 end date.

In 2016, the initiative to fit smart meters, which reads gas and electricity use and feeds back to energy suppliers, got underway in a bid to lower energy prices for consumers and lead to a more efficient energy grid.

However, the roll-out is £500m over budget and taking longer than expected, with only marginal savings reported.

The evidence session will take place at Westminster, starting at 9:30am London time.

Future Forum explores the future of money

Future Forum, an annual event organised by the Bank of England (BoE), will get underway today to discuss the future of money, exploring topics such as innovation in the financial sector, the future of savings and technological advancements in banking.

Previously a physical event, this year’s Future Forum will be held online, with anyone invited to share their thoughts and questions via the Future Forum website.

The event will include live Q&A sessions with senior company figures. Today will see BoE Governor Mark Carney grilled on the industry’s future, which is set to begin at 3:30pm London time.

