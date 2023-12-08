Nice saw the highest growth of 124% in patent filings in August and 159% in grants in September in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 79% and grants by 49%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Nice‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Nice has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 40 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 100% filings and 88% grants. The United States(US), and Poland(PL) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Nice is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Nice has 88% of its grants in United States(US), 12% in Poland(PL), and % in .

Avaya could be the strongest competitor for Nice

In terms of grant share, Nice stands in second position among its competitors. Avaya and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to digitalization and machine learning lead Nice's portfolio

Nice has the highest number of patents in digitalization followed by, machine learning and artificial intelligence. For digitalization, nearly 14% of patents were filed and 10% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

It services related patents lead Nice portfolio followed by mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), and machine learning

Nice has highest number of patents in it services followed by mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), machine learning, consumer telecom services and call centre. For it services, nearly 16% of patents were filed and 7% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



