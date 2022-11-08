Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 11.1% in October 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 11.1% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.6% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.07% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 1.66% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 37.06% in October 2022, and a 32.25% drop over September 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 26.66% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 24.12%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 20.8% in October 2022, a 4.65% rise from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 43.07% share, which marked a 33.21% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 42.45%, registering a 10.26% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 12.87% share and a 3.09% rise over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.46% and a month-on-month decline of 45.71%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.15%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 41.22% share in October 2022, a 33.29% decline over September 2022. US featured next with a 34.05% share, down 12.13% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 7.7% share, an increase of 26.58% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.69%, down by 19.06% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.11% share, a decline of 29.02% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 23.19% share, down 18.87% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1%, recording a month-on-month increase of 62.5%.