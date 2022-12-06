Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 7.4% in November 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 7.4% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.55% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.01% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.72% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.82% in November 2022, and a 9.62% rise over October 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 20.11% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 26.59%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 18.29% in November 2022, a 28.04% drop from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 47.43% share, which marked a 2.39% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 37.13%, registering a 22.35% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 13.46% share and a 24.44% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.5% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.48%, registering a 200% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 45.92% share in November 2022, a 3.39% growth over October 2022. US featured next with a 27.24% share, down 29.36% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 5.54% share, a decline of 27.08% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.62%, down by 14.88% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.35% share, a growth of 9.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.31% share, down 29.21% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.71%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.