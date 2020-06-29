Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Finnish telecommunication firm Nokia has won a major three-year deal with Taiwan Mobile to be the sole supplier of the technology underpinning its 5G network.

Nokia will provide 5G radio access network (RAN), 5G Core and 5G IMS equipment to the Taiwan mobile phone operator. The deal is worth approximately €400m.

It builds on a long-standing partnership between Nokia and Taiwan Mobile in which Nokia provided 2G, 3G and 4G technology to Taiwan’s second-largest telecom firm.

The fifth generation of cellular technology offers lower latency, improved reliability and increased capacity, which has the potential to transform industries such as manufacturing, robotics and driverless cars.

Taiwan Mobile President Jamie Lin said the deal would promote its “‘Super 5G Strategy’, which integrates multiple vertical applications including smart e-commerce, smart stadium, smart healthcare and smart manufacturing”.

The initial phase of the Nokia-Taiwan Mobile deal begins this month with the deployment of non-standalone 5G – equipment that is built on top of existing 4G masts.

Nokia aims to upgrade Taiwan Mobile to a standalone 5G network “within a three-year period”.

Taiwan Mobile will us Nokia 5G hardware, including Nokia’s AirScale Radio Access products, as well as Nokia 5G software solutions. This includes Nokia’s Access and Mobility Management Function, User Plane Function, Session Management Function, Network Function Repository Function, Policy Control Function and the Network Slice Selection Function.

The deal is another win for Nokia over rival Huawei on the Asian island nation. In March, Taiwan’s largest telco, Chunghwa Telecom, selected Nokia to deploy its 5G radio network. Two months ago Nokia exited the Chinese 5G radio access market, where Huawei is dominant.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Taiwan Mobile, supporting them in the delivery of 2G, 3G, 4G networks and we look forward to continuing this in the 5G era as their sole supplier. Our end-to-end portfolio, global reach and commitment to a more sustainable world will help Taiwan Mobile execute its ambitious 5G strategy and plans for a fast roll-out.”

