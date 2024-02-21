Nokia’s extensive patent portfolio includes nearly 20,000 patent families. Credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Nokia has announced a partnership with Nvidia to integrate AI and Cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN). This collaborative effort, an extension of Nokia’s anyRAN approach, seeks to position AI as a core element within the company’s mobile networks.



Nokia’s collaboration with NVIDIA will predominantly focus on Cloud RAN solutions, harnessing the power of Nvidia’s central processing units (CPUs) and Nokia’s accelerator technology, and Cloud RAN software.

A cloud radio access network or C-RAN is a type of architecture for radio access networks that enhances performance and reduces costs for mobile networks.

As telecom companies face exponential increases in mobile data volumes against the backdrop of new technologies including AI, augmented reality and the internet of things, service quality has become an increasing challenge. C-RAN architecture has the potential to meet this challenge.

The inclusion of Nvidia GPUs for AI applications and virtual RAN (vRAN) acceleration marks a step towards the realisation of AI-driven RAN.



Nvidia’s Grace CPU, based on the latest Arm Neoverse V2 CPU reference architecture, offers power efficiency, and high-bandwidth connectivity.



Building on Nokia’s anyRAN approach, the company’s partnership with Nvidia aligns with its commitment to a flexible framework supporting purpose-built, hybrid, or Cloud RAN environments.

Nokia has also successfully conducted end-to-end 5G data calls in multi-vendor setups with various partners.

In October 2023, Nokia announced it would axe up to 14,000 jobs to cut costs, the group said after it reported a 20% drop in sales in the third quarter of this year.



Tommi Uitto, President of mobile networks at Nokia, expressed the significance of the collaboration, stating, “This is an important collaboration with Nvidia that will explore how artificial intelligence can play a transformative role in the future of our industry.”

Uitto highlighted the collaboration necessary for Nokia’s anyRAN approach, making Cloud RAN a commercial reality and delivering a competitive advantage to operators and enterprises.

