North America is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry machine learning roles

North America extended its dominance for machine learning hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending December, data from research and analytics firm GlobalData shows.

The number of roles in North America made up 55.2 per cent of total machine learning jobs – up from 52.9 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.7 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover “any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night”.

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 48.4 per cent of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 50.1 per cent in the three months ending December last year.

That was followed by Poland (up 0.5 percentage points), Canada (up 0.5), and Ireland (up 0.5).

The top country for machine learning roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 50.1 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the tech industry?

Some 5.3 per cent of all tech industry machine learning roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending December – more than any other city.

That was followed by Redmond (United States) with 5.3 per cent, San Francisco (United States) with 3.3 per cent, and Hyderabad (India) with 2.1 per cent.

