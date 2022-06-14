North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 0.4% in May 2022

North America witnessed a 0.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.6% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 18.98% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering an increase of 0.81% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 66.86% in May 2022, a 7.53% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.07% in May 2022, marking an 8.71% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 6.82% in May 2022, a 1.62% drop from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.04% in May 2022, an 11.42% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 27.62% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during May 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 3,185 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 74.52% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 1,197 jobs and a 57.5% growth. Microsoft with 698 IT jobs and HCL Technologies with 562 jobs, recorded a 16.61% drop and a 39.45% rise, respectively, while AT&T recorded a 47.77% decline with 527 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 89.43% share in May 2022, a 7.08% decrease over April 2022. Canada featured next with an 8.41% share, down 12.78% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.15% share, a growth of 12.76% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.7%, down by 5.96% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.28% share, registered a decline of 9.88% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.42% share, down 4.12% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month decline of 26.35%.