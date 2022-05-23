North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 45.68% in big data deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Deutsche Telekom’s $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



Related

A total of 44 technology industry big data deals worth $3.4bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 81 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2022 with 29 transactions, representing a 65.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 27.3% and 6.8% share of the overall big data deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $2.4bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $938.71m and $80m, respectively.

North America technology industry big data deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology big data deals accounted for 87.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $3bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US

2) The $240m venture financing of Grafana Labs by Coatue Management,GIC,JPMorgan Chase,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sequoia Capital Operations

3) Adage Capital Partners,Alkeon Capital,Balyasny Asset Management,Battery Ventures,Capital One Growth Ventures,Citi Ventures,Gaingels,Google Ventures,Harmonic Growth Partners,IVP LuxCo,J.P. Morgan Asset Management,Menlo Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners XII,ServiceNow Ventures,Silicon Valley Bank,Sorenson Capital Partners,Splunk Ventures,Thomvest Ventures and Unusual Ventures $175m venture financing deal with Harness

4) The $100m venture financing of LinkSquares by G Squared and G2 Venture Partners

5) Shamrock Capital Advisors $80m private equity deal with Entertainment Data Oracle

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.