NVIDIA and AMD caught between the US and China in new export row

US chipmakers NVIDIA and AMD have been caught in a row between Beijing and Washington after the US introduced tougher export rules.

The new US export rules restrict the exports of artificial intelligence chips to China and Russia, forcing companies like NVIDIA and AMD to get a licence before they can sell to those countries.

A US Securities and Exchange Commission filing from NVIDIA states that the new licence requirements have been introduced to “risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia.”

NVIDIA added that it does not export to Russia.

The filing showed that the US government informed NVIDIA that the licence would effect US-China tech exports of its A100 and the forthcoming H100 integrated circuits. The licence requirement also covers the exports of DGX and other systems which include the A100 or H100 circuits, and the A100X.

These new restrictions highlight the rising tension between the US and China. It follows Verdict’s report on increase UK government intervention in British Chinese tech deals regarding sales and ownership.

The US Commerce department told the BBC that it was using a new approach “to protect US national security and foreign policy interests.”

“This includes preventing China’s acquisition and use of US technology in the context of its military-civil fusion program to fuel its military modernisation efforts, conduct human rights abuses, and enable other malign activities,” a US Commerce spokesperson told the BBC.

In a statement, Beijing told the BBC: “The US side should immediately stop its wrongdoing, treat companies from all over the world including Chinese companies fairly, and do more things that are conducive to the stability of the world economy.”

