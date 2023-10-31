Chips from NVIDIA are some of the most sophisticated in the industry, and they have become essential to run ChatGPT and other similar technologies. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.

Semiconductor company NVIDIA has conducted research to use artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots that provide human-like responses in the chip designing process, reported Reuters.

As part of the research, NVIDIA used 30 years of data from its archives of chip development to train a large language model (LLM), the technology that forms the backbone of chatbots such as ChatGPT.

One of the initial applications of the research will use the company’s data to answer questions related to chip design.

Today’s chips comprise tens of billions of transistors.

Figuring out how to put those transistors in a certain order on a piece of silicon is one of the most challenging jobs in the technology sector.

It may require thousands of engineers and up to two years to finish the process.

Chips from NVIDIA are some of the most sophisticated in the industry, and they have become essential to run ChatGPT and other similar technologies.

NVIDIA chief scientist Bill Dally told the publication: “It turns out a lot of our senior designers spend a fair amount of their time answering questions from junior designers. So, the protocol was for a junior designer to ask the chatbot. This can save senior designers a huge amount of time.”

The research revealed that a relatively simple chatbot can become more accurate than a highly sophisticated one if a lot of specific data from the company’s experience is added.

Nvidia claims that this can help keep the system’s cost under control.

The company also demonstrated the ability to generate code using AI.

According to Dally, a significant portion of engineers’ time is spent identifying a malfunctioning chip component and utilising testing instruments to pinpoint the cause.

AI systems can write a script, which is a piece of code that runs the tool to perform the testing.

“Our goal here is not to automate the process or replace people, but to take the people we have and just give them superpowers to make them more productive,” Dally added.

Last week, reports emerged that NVIDIA is designing central processing units that are powered by ARM’s technology.

