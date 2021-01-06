The Ooredoo Group has agreed to acquire fifth-generation (5G) equipment from Swedish telecoms supplier Ericsson.

The five-year agreement covers the supply of 5G radio, core and transport products and solutions, as well as related implementation and integration services.

The products and services will be rolled out across the ten Ooredoo operating companies in Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Tunisia, Myanmar and Maldives.

The agreement covers Ericsson’s radio system and cloud core, infrastructure and communication products.

Ericsson said these solutions are expected to “significantly shorten time-to-market for new services and improve Ooredoo’s network performance”.

5G subscriptions in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region are expected to jump from 1.4 million by the end of 2020 to 130 million within six years, Ericsson said in a report issued in November last year.

Commercial 5G deployments, mainly in the GCC, which started between 2019 and 2020, will help spur growth.