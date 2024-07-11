The acquisition is expected to expedite the development and implementation of AMD-powered AI models and software solutions. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

American semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has agreed to acquire Silo AI, a specialist in end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions, for approximately $665m.

This move is expected to bolster AMD’s AI capabilities on a global scale.

Silo AI, based in Finland with operations in Europe and North America, delivers AI integration into products, services, and operations across various markets.

It serves clients such as Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce, and Unilever.

Silo AI’s expertise includes the creation of open-source multilingual Large Language Models (LLMs) such as Poro and Viking, developed on AMD platforms.

Its proprietary SiloGen model platform is also part of the portfolio.

Silo AI’s team includes AI scientists and engineers skilled in developing customised AI models, platforms, and solutions for enterprises across cloud, embedded, and endpoint computing sectors.

The acquisition is expected to expedite the development and implementation of AMD-powered AI models and software solutions.

Additionally, it is anticipated that it will augment open-source AI software capabilities for training and inference on AMD’s computing platforms.

Silo AI’s CEO and co-founder, Peter Sarlin, will maintain his leadership role, joining the AMD Artificial Intelligence Group under the guidance of AMD senior vice president Vamsi Boppana.

Boppana said: “Across every industry, enterprises are looking for fast and effective ways to develop and deploy AI solutions for their unique business needs.

“Silo AI’s team of trusted AI experts and proven experience developing leadership AI models and solutions, including state-of-the-art LLMs built on AMD platforms, will further accelerate our AI strategy and advance the build-out and rapid implementation of AI solutions for our global customers.”

Sarlin added: “We have a well-established history of building successful AI products and delivering value to our customers. We look forward to becoming part of AMD to further scale our impact and develop enterprise solutions and AI models that address the most complex challenges with deploying AI at scale today.”

The deal is expected to complete in the latter half of 2024.