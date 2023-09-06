Open AI ChatGPT Logo. Meir Chaimowitz/ Shutterstock.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be the first person to receive a golden visa from Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Altman has been granted a 10-year visa.

Indonesia introduced the scheme last week in an attempt to attract corporate investors. To access a five-year visa, investors must create a company worth $2.5m and the 10-year visa requires a $5m investment.

Corporate investors, meanwhile, must invest $25m to access the five-year visa, and $50m for the ten-year visa.

The US, Spain, New Zealand and Ireland have all introduced similar schemes to attract investors and their capital.

The Government of Indonesia launched its ‘National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence’ in 2020 as a guide for developing AI between 2020 and 2045.

In 2022, Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) established an AI and Cybersecurity Research Centre to draft AI regulations. The draft laws could be codified by as early as 2023 meaning implementation is forecasted for 2025.

Altman visited Jakarta in June to host a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence.

Since its release last year, ChatGPT currently has over 100 million users and the website generated 1.6 billion visits in June 2023. OpenAI’s success has generated an AI storm with investors hurrying to capitalise on the booming sector.