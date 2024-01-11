The GPT Store represents OpenAI’s expansion on the consumer success of ChatGPT. Credit: Ascannio /Shutterstock.

OpenAI, known for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, has launched its GPT Store, a marketplace for personalised AI applications.

The new platform enables users to create custom chatbots, termed Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs), without the need for coding expertise.

The GPT Store is an extension of OpenAI’s consumer success story, which began with ChatGPT, a text creation tool that quickly became well-known for its human-like text generation qualities.

OpenAI first revealed its plans for the GPT Store at its developer conference in November with an expected launch later that month.

However, the release was postponed to December as the company opted to refine the GPTs based on customer feedback, reported Reuters.

The delay coincided with significant internal changes at OpenAI, including the temporary removal and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman.

In a statement, OpenAI said: “It has been two months since we announced GPTs, and users have already created over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT. Many builders have shared their GPTs for others to use. Today, we’re starting to roll out the GPT Store to ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise users so you can find useful and popular GPTs.”

OpenAI has also announced the launch of ChatGPT Team, a paid version tailored for corporate environments.

This service, which offers access to OpenAI’s models such as GPT-4 and DALL·E 3, and tools including Advanced Data Analysis, is said to ensure that data input into ChatGPT remains confidential within the company, addressing privacy concerns for business use.

In a separate development, sources, reported that OpenAI is in discussions with media giants such as CNN, Fox Corp, and Time to license content.

These potential partnerships aim to enhance the chatbot’s accuracy and relevance by incorporating a wide range of digital media.

OpenAI is facing legal challenges with ongoing lawsuits alleging copyright infringement.