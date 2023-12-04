OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has deferred the launch of its custom GPT store until early 2024, as disclosed in an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday (1 Dec).
Initially unveiled during its inaugural developer conference in November 2023, OpenAI had planned to release the custom GPTs and accompanying store later in the same month.
However, the company has opted to extend the timeline to implement refinements to the GPTs based on valuable customer feedback, according to details outlined in the memo.
The GPTs, or Generative Pre-trained Transformers, represent early iterations of AI assistants designed to execute various real-world tasks, including making flight bookings on behalf of users.
The GPT Store initiative marks a renewed effort by OpenAI to establish an ecosystem of ChatGPT plugins, following earlier unsuccessful attempts earlier this year.
Moreover, the custom GPT store will provide users with the opportunity to share their GPTs and generate income based on the number of users utilising their customised AI assistants.
This decision to postpone the launch coincides with recent organisational changes at OpenAI, including the surprising removal and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman.
The CEO’s reinstatement followed a period of internal unrest, with employees expressing dissatisfaction and threatening to resign.
ChatGPT hit a milestone of 100 million weekly active users earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced at the company’s first developer conference on the 6 November.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData