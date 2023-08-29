Credit: Shutterstock / Iryna Imago

OpenAI has announced a version of ChatGPT designed exclusively for businesses and corporate users. It marks the company’s latest attempt to boost its revenue streams as the wildly popular chatbot remains extremely expensive to operate.

ChatGPT Enterprise, which was launched on Monday (28 August), provides a guarantee that all usage of the AI model will remain fully encrypted, with no data taken to further expand the technology.

The free consumer version has regularly come under fire from customers and lawmakers for the lack of clarity around personal data collection. Most recently, Italy banned use of the chatbot after expressing concern on how it was collecting users’ personal information.

Another point of concern surrounding ChatGPT is the amount of factual inaccuracies that have been reported by users. However, according to OpenAI CEO Brad Lightcap, the new GPT-4 model, which the application has been using since March, is less likely to make things up than the previous.

Speaking in an interview, Lightcap said: “Whether you’re building on our API or using ChatGPT in a personal capacity as a consumer or using it in a work context as an enterprise, we want to serve the highest-quality model, the best models, in all of those places.”

The new business-focused version of ChatGPT provides businesses with unlimited usage of the GPT model and allows business customers to work with much longer written prompts than the free consumer version.

OpenAI also stated that the enterprise-version will give businesses more powerful data analysis, which will help ChatGPT answer in-depth questions at a faster speed.

The company previously offered paying businesses access to its application programming interface (API) to incorporate into their own software, as well as a premium subscription for consumers who wanted a heightened experience.

These new versions have been a push to make money, as running the chatbot requires a lot of computing power and is costing San Francisco based OpenAI a lot of capital, Bloomberg reported.

As of right now, it is unclear how much each enterprise version costs but OpenAI says it will vary for the needs of each individual business.

Businesses that want to gain access to ChatGPT Enterprise are being directed to OpenAI’s sales team to discuss pricing options.

Research firm GlobalData estimates the total AI market will be worth $383.3bn in 2030, implying a 21% compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2030.