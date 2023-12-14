Headquarters of Axel Springer SE in Berlin, Germany. Shutterstock/ nitpicker

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has entered into a three-year agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based media giant, entailing a substantial financial commitment, likely in the tens of millions of euros.

This financial arrangement grants OpenAI the right to leverage Axel Springer’s news article repository and content to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) systems.



The deal marks a collaboration between the San Francisco-based OpenAI and Axel Springer, providing ChatGPT access to content from various publications, including Politico and Business Insider.

The use of these resources will play a pivotal role in advancing OpenAI’s AI models, particularly in the development of conversational chatbots like ChatGPT, as disclosed in a joint statement released by both companies on Wednesday.



The partnership between OpenAI and Axel Springer follows a prolonged period of tension between news publishers and technology companies concerning the usage of their content for AI system training.

The demand for data, especially textual information, by OpenAI and its competitors has prompted concerns among publishers, authors, and artists who argue that their intellectual property is being exploited without adequate compensation.



While OpenAI remains discreet about the financial specifics of this deal, the company has previously engaged in similar agreements with news publishers. In July, the Associated Press announced its decision to allow OpenAI to license its archive of news stories for the development of AI models.

OpenAI also committed $5m to the American Journalism Project, an organisation dedicated to supporting local publishers in experimenting with AI applications in news reporting.



As part of the Axel Springer deal, the acquired news content will be employed to generate responses within ChatGPT, OpenAI’s widely-used AI chatbot. To ensure transparency, the responses will include proper attribution and links to the full articles, according to the joint statement from the companies.



However, amid the growing embrace of generative AI in the news sector, some publishers remain cautious, citing concerns over data collection and the technology’s susceptibility to producing fabricated content.

Certain European media outlets, such as Radio France, have opted to block OpenAI’s tools due to data collection apprehensions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download