Oracle’s IT hiring activity declines 10.0% in June 2022

US-based company Oracle’s IT hiring declined 10.0% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.76% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 53.57% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.13% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 51.34% in June 2022, and a 22.66% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 18.86% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 8.56%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.09% in June 2022, a 15.38% drop from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 69.49% share, which marked an 8.64% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 24.36%, registering a 38.28% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.14% share and a 37.41% drop over May 2022.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 66.6% share in June 2022, a 6.17% decline over May 2022. US featured next with a 24.36% share, down 38.28% over the previous month. Romania recorded a 3.88% share, a decline of 34.52% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.31%, down by 17.09% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.35% share, a decline of 25.36% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 10.1% share, up 55.43% over May 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 4.24%, recording a month-on-month decline of 65.71%.