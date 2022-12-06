Oracle’s IT hiring activity declines 38.4% in November 2022

US-based company Oracle ’s IT hiring declined 38.4% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 37.76% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 57.86% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.4% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Oracle IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Oracle, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 31.08% in November 2022, and a 28.49% rise over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 28.97% in November 2022, and registered growth of 2.49%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 23.35% in November 2022, a 44.35% rise from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Oracle

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 55.98% share, which marked a 35.84% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 37.83%, registering a 6.75% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.91% share and a 55.56% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.28% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 53.73% share in November 2022, a 49.8% growth over October 2022. US featured next with a 37.83% share, up 6.75% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 4.08% share, an increase of 61.11% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Oracle IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.48%, up by 33.58% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.27% share, a growth of 5.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 14.49% share, up 74.58% over October 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 5.77%, recording a month-on-month decline of 16.33%.