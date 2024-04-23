Orange has been granted a patent for a communication method within an autonomous system using an interior gateway protocol. The method involves determining flow control parameters based on router capacity and announcing them to neighboring routers. This innovation aims to optimize message processing and enhance network stability. GlobalData’s report on Orange gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Orange, Audio signal processing was a key innovation area identified from patents. Orange's grant share as of February 2024 was 61%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Flow control method for communication between routers in autonomous systems

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Orange SA

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11929910B2) discloses a communication method implemented by a first router of an autonomous system using an interior gateway protocol. The method involves determining flow control parameters for sending messages of the interior gateway protocol to the first router based on its processing capacity and announcing these parameters to at least a second router in the system. The flow control parameters are determined considering various factors such as the position of the routers in the system's topology, the capacity required for sending messages, filtering capacity against attacks, and the stability of the system. Additionally, the method prioritizes resources based on the position of the routers and allocates message processing resources accordingly.



Furthermore, the patent includes a method for sending messages of the interior gateway protocol implemented by a second router in the autonomous system. This method involves receiving flow control parameters announced by a neighboring first router, determining conditions for sending messages to the first router based on these parameters, and sending the messages accordingly. The flow control parameters are determined based on factors like the position of the second router in the system's topology, capacity requirements, filtering capacity, and the stability of the system. The method also prioritizes resource allocation and message processing based on the role and needs of the second router in sending messages to the first router, ensuring efficient communication within the autonomous system.

