ORO saw the highest growth of 132% in patent filings and 49% in grants in October in Q4 2023. Compared to Q3 2023, Q4 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 132% and grants by 49%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of ORO’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

ORO has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 13 publications in Q4 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 24% filings and 100% grants. The European Patent Office(EPO), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where ORO is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, ORO has 100% of its grants in United States(US)

For comprehensive analysis of ORO’s filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed