Concept: California’s industrial automation solution provider startup OSARA has developed an AI-equipped software that enables industrial robots to perform diverse tasks in a wide range of environments. The solution allows logistics operators to scale e-commerce inventory induction and extraction, order fulfillment, singulation, and sortation. The startup aims to empower logistics and factory professionals to tackle operational challenges while helping them automate the repetitive tasks in their distribution centers and factories.

Nature of Disruption: OSARA offers two products: OSARO Pick is a full suite of ML software for distribution facilities that automates piece selecting. During the picking process, the patented system recognizes objects and controls movement. Whereas, OSARO Vision is a stand-alone system for factory automation that recognizes items. It is a flexible software solution that may be implemented into any robotic system and is licensed to large providers and subcontractors. OSARO enables industry-standard robots to perform tasks effectively by utilizing deep learning technology. It provides unique perceptual capabilities and configuration flexibility, letting customers optimize feature options to cost-effectively meet specific automation requirements. It leverages advanced ML for visual perception and powerful control for object manipulation to ensure broad applicability and high performance.

Outlook: The rapid shift to a competitive online shopping business, high capital costs coupled with growing labor shortages around fulfillment centers, and acknowledging the maturity of technology to safely and cost-effectively create and sustain smart factories are all driving up demand for warehouse automation technology. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand for logistics automation significantly. With industrial automation offerings, OSARA intends to transition the industries from static robotic systems into dynamic solutions. The startup has raised $30M in Series C funding led by Octave Ventures, J17 Capital, and Tomales Bay Capital, AME Cloud Ventures, iRobot Corporation, King River Capital, and Founders Fund. It plans to use the fund to accelerate growth through market expansion and hiring, expand its existing product portfolio, and leverage its machine learning platform into new automation applications. OSARA has plans to test its applications in the food processing and distribution industry, as well as automotive assembly.