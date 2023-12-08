OSI Systems saw the highest growth of 199% in patent filings in September and 399% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 66% and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of OSI Systems’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
OSI Systems has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 8 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 38% filings and 50% grants. The United States(US), United Kingdom(GB), European Patent Office(EPO), and Australia(AU) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where OSI Systems is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, OSI Systems has 50% of its grants in United States(US), 17% in United Kingdom(GB), and 17% in European Patent Office(EPO).
could be the strongest competitor for OSI Systems
In terms of grant share, OSI Systems stands in second position among its competitors.
Patents related to climate change and food and agri tech lead OSI Systems's portfolio
OSI Systems has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, food and agri tech and precision agriculture. For climate change, nearly 12% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Image management related patents lead OSI Systems portfolio followed by agriculture, forestry & fishing, and agricultural technology & crop science
OSI Systems has highest number of patents in image management followed by agriculture, forestry & fishing, agricultural technology & crop science, agriculture and industrial automation. For image management, nearly 13% of patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
