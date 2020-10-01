Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Business users around the world are currently being impacted by an outage in Microsoft Exchange Online that is causing Outlook on the web to be down.

The issue appears to be primarily impacting Outlook on the web, although some users are also reporting issues with desktop and mobile applications as well as Microsoft 365.

Those impacted are primarily Exchange Online users, who are typically enterprise customers using the platform to access business email. Those using the web version of the platform are likely to have increased in number amid the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of the rise in remote working.

Users in India initially reported the problem, although there are now issues being reported by users around the world.

Microsoft confirms Outlook down for Exchange Online Accounts

Microsoft confirmed the issue on its Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account.

“We’ve received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web,” the company wrote.

“We’re reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact. Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality.”

At 10:35am BST, Microsoft tweeted that it had identified and fixed the issue:

“We’ve determined that a recent configuration update to components that route user requests was the cause of impact,” the company wrote. “We’ve reverted the update and are monitoring the service for recovery.”

While not all users are reporting Outlook to be down, those that are able to gain access are seeing problems with some functionality, including search.

Some users have found that using a VPN to switch region has allowed them to access Outlook. Verdict has found this to be the case, having initially been unable to access the site from the UK, but being able to gain access by routing traffic through the US East Coast.

With many offices relying on email to communicate while remote working, the situation is likely to have a particularly severe impact on enterprise customers.

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

Read more: Gamaredon group hackers target Microsoft Outlook and Office